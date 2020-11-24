The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Geoff is determined to teach Erica and Barry to become better people.

Expedition X (Discovery at 9) Jess and Phil go underground and uncover frightening piles of bones as well as potential human remains in the backwoods of Tennessee.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The ladies question Elizabeth’s relationship with Jimmy.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene’s friendship with a manager at Wellman Plastics lands her in an awkward situation.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Tension mounts when Leroy is released from prison early.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) When Taylor’s first college paper comes back with an A, Greg becomes suspicious.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre and Bow find out that Diane has a secret social media account.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) Heather hosts a baby shower for five of her young, pregnant employees.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 10) Zac jeopardizes his new job.

Movies

Happiest Season (Hulu) Abby (Kristen Stewart) has plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) at Harper’s family Christmas party until she realizes that she’s kept their relationship secret from everyone, causing her to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime) Accompanied by his teenage niece, a gay literature professor reluctantly returns home to attend his father’s funeral.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 (Netflix) Teenager Kate Pierce is reunited with Santa Claus when a troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas forever.

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper (HBO at 9) Unraveling the mystery surrounding D.B. Cooper, who boarded a Northwest Orient Airlines plane in November 1971 and hijacked the flight before making off with $200,000 and four parachutes in exchange for the passengers’ lives. He’s never been found.

Premiere

Saved by the Bell (Peacock) Original stars Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez return for a revival of the 1990s teen sitcom that is set at present-day Bayside High School.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Melissa McCarthy, the original cast of “Saved by the Bell,” Sheryl Crow.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chris Rock, Rauw Alejandro featuring J Balvin.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Oliver, Joe Buck.