Criminal Minds (CBS at 9) The Bau team suspects a copycat serial killer after a series of fatal shootings.

Vikings (History at 10) Erik returns from a scouting mission with worrying information.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie and Jamie are on opposite sides of a case.

The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Eliot and Alice go for a hike and Fen gets a haircut.

AD

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Hondo, Deacon, Tan and Cmdr. Hicks engage in a manhunt across Tokyo when a fugitive escapes local custody.

AD

Specials

Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown (ABC at 10) Detailing the events that led to the couple’s royal departure and what their future may hol.

Miniseries

Night on Earth (Netflix) This nature series’s new technology lifts night’s veil to reveal the hidden lives of animals, from lions on the hunt to bats on the wing.

Premieres

Next in Fashion (Netflix) Talented designers from around the world compete for $250,000 and the chance to become the next big thing in fashion.

Returning

Miz & Mrs. (USA at 10) Season 2.

AD

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ray Harrington.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ezra Klein.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Blake Lively, Jameela Jamil, Roddy Ricch.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steve Martin, the Steep Canyon Rangers.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jessica Simpson, Lakeith Stanfield, Orville Peck.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kumail Nanjiani, Dan Levy, Celeste.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kristen Bell, Desus & Mero, Little Big Town, Chris Coleman.