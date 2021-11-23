DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The Legends land in 1940s Seattle in the middle of World War II and work in an airplane factory alongside “Rosies”; Behrad teaches Nate about Persian culture and etiquette.
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies (MTV at 8) Agents get to experience what it’s like to have $1 million.
Survivor (CBS at 8) After a season with no food, a warm meal is available at the reward challenge; the immunity challenge tests focus and balance.
Wild Tales From the Farm (Smithsonian at 8) The farm preps for winter.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Ryan is in between Luke and Mary; Alice gets a new sidekick.
Winter House (Bravo at 9) Before vacation ends, the housemates debut their most insane fits yet; Jason and Lindsay spark something up; new couples must figure out if it’s a vacation fling or a real thing.
Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Teams have to reseal a huge parking lot.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy challenges four chefs to make a fruit-filled feast from a grocery list by his son, Hunter; the three remaining chefs must make a fine dining fruit dinner experience.
Counting Cars (History at 9) Danny and the Count’s Kustoms crew help Shannon restore his father’s chopper; Danny redoes on his customized 1990 Chevy Suburban; Shannon and Ryan transform a 2021 Harley-Davidson Trike.
Secrets of the Dead (PBS at 10) The Rev. Marius Zerafa journeys to recover a piece by Italian master Caravaggio that was stolen from a cathedral in 1984.
The Sinner (USA at 10) Ambrose doesn’t know whom to trust and hunts down pursuers.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) Human remains are found in a convention center owner’s bathtub, and Sara and Grissom use the case to get close to the attorney’s forensic expert witness before the David Hodges trial begins.
Premieres
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Peacock) Twins Dak and Leyla have a team of dragons they lead to protect both dragons and humans.
Hawkeye (Disney Plus) The latest Marvel show is about on Hawkeye, a.k.a. Clint Barton, and Kate Bishop. (Pictured: Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.)
Specials
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus (Amazon Prime) Follow the musical adventures of three bird friends.
Robin Robin (Netflix) An optimistic robin raised in a family of mice wishes on a Christmas star.
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (NBC at 9) All your favorite Thanksgiving-themed sketches from the long-running variety show.
Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age (Showtime at 10) A night of comedy featuring Carole Montgomery, Monique Marvez, Marsha Warfield and more.
Miniseries
City of Angels | City of Death (Hulu) In the 1970s and 1980s, multiple serial killers terrorize Los Angeles.
True Story (Netflix) A famous comedian looks to escape after his brother threatens to ruin his life.
Movies
8-Bit Christmas (HBO Max) A young boy goes on a journey to get the best video game system in 1980s Chicago.
A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix) Nikolas finds his destiny in a magical land made up of elves and magic.
Bruised (Netflix) In Halle Berry’s directorial debut, she stars as a disgraced MMA fighter hoping for another shot at her career and custody of her son.
Keep Sweet (Discovery Plus) Warren Jeffs was a controversial figure within FLDS, an offshoot of Mormonism, demanding loyalty and power, but his predation of minors leads to a conviction.
The Humans (Showtime at 8) Three generations of family gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, but the night devolves as they reveal their darkest fears.
Returning
Hana (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3.
The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Paramount Plus) Season 2.
Saved by the Bell (Peacock) Season 2.
Selling Sunset (Netflix) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Julie Bowen, Keke Palmer, Zoe Wees.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rosamund Pike, Peter Jackson.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jeff Goldblum, Caitríona Balfe, Sophie Buddle.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andy Samberg, Jesse Plemons, Jon Epcar.
