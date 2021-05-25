Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Haley and Jacob reflect on their marriage, and the Atlanta reunion continues, with Chris and Pastor Dwight’s fight coming to a close.
Kung Fu (CW at 8) Nicky finds out some devastating news concerning Pei-Ling and tries to distract herself by offering help to a young woman.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Carol gets a second chance at life, and Halstead must face the consequences.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Lisa Rinna decides to take everyone on a getaway to Lake Tahoe, and Dorit suggests a game of Two Truths and a Lie.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Jackie and Evan confront Teresa about her hypocrisy, and the ladies try to find out whether Evan cheated.
SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Bravo takes a hit that alters the team forever.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy has Everett right where she wants him, and Carson tells Bess some disturbing news.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) The firehouse gets some exciting news, and a call pulls the rug from under Severide.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) The group’s vacation is interrupted when Kaitlynn unexpectedly meets Brody’s new squeeze.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) A police station is bombed, and the team has a final showdown with the Imperial Dukes.
Queen of the South (USA at 10) Teresa puts her life on the line for Pote and Kelly Anne, intensifying the war with Boaz.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Voight and the team pool their expertise to bring down a crime ring, and Burgess is in a dangerous situation.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Eddie wants to prove that he is a good father, and Sophie tries to find ways to cope with her trauma.
Premieres
40 Year Old Property Virgin (Discovery Plus) First-time home buyers must navigate finding a property as their friends and family offer unsolicited opinions.
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox at 9) Joel McHale hosts a food competition where bakers must identify a dessert based on just a few crumbs and only a few other clues.
Curse of Akakor (Discovery at 10) Investigators search the Amazon rainforest for the lost city of Akakor.
Specials
Justice Now: Race & Reckoning (BET at 8) Soledad O’Brien hosts discussions about the country’s racial reckoning.
Nova: Great Electric Airplane Race (PBS at 9) A look at electric aircraft that could help eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.
Movies
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix) Telling the story of one of the best soccer players of all time, Roberto Baggio.
Ghost Lab (Netflix) Two doctors encounter a haunting in their hospital and become obsessed with proving the existence of ghosts.
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix) Chef and writer Stephen Satterfield, pictured above with culinary historian Jessica B. Harris, helps tell the history of Black food, from Africa to Texas.
Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix) Tracing the 1999 London bombings that specifically targeted the Black, Bangladeshi and LGBTQ communities.
Returning
Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Season 3.
Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV at 8) Season 5.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Season 5.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Season 5.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sofia Vergara, Jack Antonoff, Bleachers.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Will Arnett, Brockhampton.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Emily Blunt, Diego Boneta, Chayce Beckham.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jonas Brothers, Leif Vollebekk.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Krasinski, Donny Deutsch, Dodie.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Andrew Rannells.
— Anying Guo