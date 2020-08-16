Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Nev and Kamie receive a request to help Dre finally meet Casey, but the situation becomes so intense that the hosts question if they should continue the search.

AD

The 100 (CW at 8) Clarke, Octavia, Raven and Echo struggle with a new foe.

Married At First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The couples discover more similarities and differences that will affect their marriages over the last few days of their Mexican honeymoon.

AD

Tough As Nails (CBS at 9) Competitors take on challenges at a firefighter training facility, where they must clear a 60-foot-long section of brush, save a victim from a simulated disaster zone and extinguish a fire.

True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories (MTV at 9) The pandemic has put an immense amount of pressure on couples--this series takes a look at love under lockdown.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Denise delivers a sermon at the last supper in Rome that puts the ladies on defense.

AD

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Rick arrives in Springfield, Ill., to pitch Erica’s father on his relationship with Erica.

Corporate (Comedy Central at 10:30) While on a business trip, Jake enjoys the pleasures of a hotel, Matt faces his frugal fears, and they both learn a lesson from a fellow traveler.

AD

Premieres

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix) A new reality series which follows Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus and ex-beauty queen Allison DeMarcus’ family antics.

Dodgeball Thunderdome (Discovery at 9) David Dobrik hosts this competition series, which takes dodgeball from the middle school gymnasium to the Thunderdome.

Growing Belushi (Discovery at 10) Follow Jim Belushi, his family and their team at Belushi’s Farm as they make their mark in the cannabis industry.

AD

Donkmaster (Vice at 10:30) The series will follow the subculture of Donk racing, where classic American cars are pushed to the extreme for prize money.

Special

Eaten by an Escalator (Science at 9) Experts take a look at how escalators can be deadly if not understood and engineered correctly.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

AD

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tyler Perry, Maisie Williams, Trevor Daniel.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Zendaya, Muna and the Knocks, guest host Ben Platt.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ethan Hawke, Chris Tomlin featuring Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sandra Oh, Gayle King, Thomas Land.