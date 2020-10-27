The Amazing Race (CBS at 8) Teams are in Manaus, Brazil, where they have big decisions to make when they encounter the first U-turn of the race.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Geoff and Erica realize they are in different places in college.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 8:30) Leah tries tracking Sandra’s cellphone when she comes up missing.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Kelly and Gina question Elizabeth’s romantic relationship.

Sistas (BET at 9) Fatima and Zac meet each other after an unfortunate accident.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Mark goes toe-to-toe with a kid at school who doesn’t believe in wearing a mask.

I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 9) Guest panelists Yvette Nicole Brown and Bob Saget. The chosen contestant performs with Pat Monahan.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 9) The competition moves into the Finals round with a two-night event.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre underestimates how hard operating during a pandemic will be for the Johnsons.

The Con (ABC at 10) Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.

Archer (FXX at 10) Archer and the gang travel to Antarctica to solve a murder mystery with international implications.

Movies

Holidate (Netflix) Two holiday-hating strangers meet on a particularly bad Christmas and make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. (Pictured: Emma Roberts as Sloane Reed and Luke Bracey as Jackson Pieretti.)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix) After unearthing a tomb that had been untouched for 4,400 years, Egyptian archaeologists attempt to decipher the history of the extraordinary find.

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO at 7) Film follows one family and residents of Ventura County, Calif., through a journey of devastation and survival after one of the largest wildfires in state history destroys their community.

Returning

Martha Knows Best (HGTV at 8) Season 2.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Season 5.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Natasha Lyonne.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ken Jeong, Pete Buttigieg, Sam Hunt.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jaime Harrison, Elvis Costello.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Letterman, Gillian Jacobs, Gracie Abrams.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chelsea Handler, CL.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bette Midler, Bryan Washington.