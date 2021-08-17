Riverdale (CW at 8) Hiram tells Reggie his origin story of how he became a powerful kingpin of Riverdale; Reggie reflects on his relationship with his father.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) The news article sends shock waves among the ladies, who try to piece together the truth; Garcelle serves a Haitian holiday meal for her family; Kyle gathers the ladies for Christmas dinner to unexpected results.
Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants from Severn, Md.; Newport Beach, Calif.; and Redondo Beach, Calif.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) Chef Ramsay challenges the home cooks to make a dish for their personal legends.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Seven acts move onto the semifinals.
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 8) Dr. Lee helps Reginald with large growths on the back of his head; Che’Re has a prominent bump on her face, putting her in a dark place; Juan has painful boils on the back of his neck.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy, Felix and Max look toward Josiah for answers about Jess; Gene makes a move.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Four chefs who have lost in the show return for a second chance.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Celebrity contestants include Ginger Zee, Dascha Polanco, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan.
Beat Shazam (Fox at 9) A mother and daughter, middle school teachers, and an aunt and nephew battle.
MTV Cribs (MTV at 9:30) NBA star Nick Young and his family’s place in Los Angeles, Jordyn Woods’s place in Calabasas and Martha Stewart’s East Coast home.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) When Tommy’s trial starts, Callie sees Jamie in a new light; Mariana wonders whether she can make amends after running into old colleagues; Malika learns to set boundaries; Alice and Ruby’s relationship is revealed.
Superstar: Kobe Bryant (ABC at 10) A portrait of the late basketball star, who was a formative figure on and off the court.
My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) Patients include a woman with fluid dripping out of her foot; a man born with seven toes on each foot; a barber who dropped a steel door on his big toe 20 years ago with a deformed nail.
Premieres
The Defeated (Netflix) An American cop searches for her missing brother in 1946 Berlin.
House Calls with Dr. Phil (CBS at 9) Dr. Phil, pictured above, travels across the country to work with families.
I Survived a Serial Killer (A&E at 9:30) The stories of survivors of serial killers.
Specials
The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition (BET at 10) A behind-the-scenes look at the series “Sistas.”
Miniseries
Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) Nicole Kidman is Masha, a woman who leads a 10-day retreat for nine complete strangers.
Growing Up Animal (Disney Plus) The young lives of baby animals as they leave the womb to their first steps.
Movies
Out of My League (Netflix) An awkward and charming woman is sick of swiping and dating and wants to find true love.
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (Netflix) Two best friends go on a trip as exchange students.
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Netflix) Serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrates his life and crimes from his jail cell.
In the Same Breath (HBO at 9) Filmmaker Nanfu Wang takes a look at how the coronavirus was handled in the early days of the pandemic by China and the United States.
Returning
Diary of a Future President (Disney Plus) Season 2.
The FBI Declassified (CBS at 10) Season 2.
In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery at 10) Season 3.
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Keaton, Heidi Klum, Vince Staples featuring Fousheé.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Daniel Radcliffe, Dan + Shay.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Awkwafina, Daryl Hall & John Oates, guest host Sean Hayes.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ms. Pat, Sleater-Kinney, Jeff Bowders.
— Anying Guo