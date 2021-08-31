Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The couples return to Houston to live together for the first time as husband and wife, but getting into a normal routine proves to be rough.
Family Game Fight! (NBC at 9) The Banayan family competes against the Williams family in games such as Helium Hoops, Nosy Neighbors and more.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Michelle Mockbee met her husband at the warehouse where they both worked, and when she dies there, security footage reveals the truth.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Kyle assesses the progress at Sutton’s new home; Dorit hopes her new business venture is right for her family; Crystal invites Erika, Garcelle and Kathy over for a dinner; Kathy arranges a special evening, but Erika and Sutton face off.
Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants from Chino, Calif.; Northborough, Mass., and Chicago, Ill.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Five acts from the previous show move on to the finals.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) A team challenge pits boys against girls, with guest judges Val Cantu, Jonathan Yao, Sherry Yard and Tanya Holland, and French chef Ludo Lefebvre joins to guest judge.
In the Dark (CW at 9) When Murphy starts to spin out, Felix takes matters into his own hands.
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Lattyse has a growth above her eyebrow that gives her headaches; Robert has a tomato-sized growth on his butt cheek; Sharon has an embarrassing and stinky cyst.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Celebrity contestants Kal Penn, Kathy Najimy, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Gilbert Gottfried.
MTV Cribs (MTV at 9:30) Music producer Mustard shows off his over-the-top studio mansion; comedian Kathy Griffin has all the laughs and then some in her luxurious Malibu home; singer Tinashe dials up the fun in her Hollywood Hills hideaway.
American Horror Story (FX at 10) Harry’s newfound talent prompts the arrival of an unexpected visitor to town; Alma decides to take matters into her own hands.
Archer (FXX at 10) A mission across the pond becomes a trip down memory lane for Malory; Cheryl/Carol teaches Pam British history.
My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) Patients include a man with a mysterious hard growth on his foot and a dancer who returns for another surgery.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central at 10) Despite setbacks and creepy auditions, Nora stands by Edmund’s new acting career; Wally discovers that Brenda’s online dating profile is still active and starts panicking.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie and Gael struggle to make time for each other; Mariana attempts to redeem herself with the Fight Club Girls; Malika realizes other ways to help people facing incarceration injustices.
Premieres
Dug Days (Disney Plus) The adventures of Dug, the talking dog from Disney and Pixar’s “Up.”
How to Be a Cowboy (Netflix) Dale Brisby uses the power of social media and his own rodeo skills to keep the spirit of cowboy traditions alive.
Raid the Fridge (Food at 10) Comedian Dan Ahdoot hosts this show about chefs who must turn items from refrigerators into delicious dishes.
Miniseries
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix) A series looking at the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Future of Work (PBS at 10) A look at the changes in workplace culture and its impact on workers, employers and communities.
Returning
Vera (BritBox) Season 11.
Expedition X (Discovery at 8) Season 4.
