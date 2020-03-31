Modern Family (ABC at 9) Haley, Luke and Alex decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire and Phil leave for a trip.
American Housewife (ABC at 9:30) Greg struggles with Anna-Kat’s newfound independence.
The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Christmas arrives early in the series finale.
Premieres
Police WoMan (Zune) This gender-reversed remake of the 1970s Angie Dickinson cop drama is the first Microsoft Zune Original Series.
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix) The comic leads a cast in satirizing reality-TV series, from weird exercise regimens to oversimplified DIY shows.
Legends of the Wild (Discovery at 10) Friends and wilderness experts Damian Duffy and Matt Hoffmann explore mysteries of the natural world.
Specials
David Blaine: The Magic Way (ABC at 10) Blaine’s famous friends, including Odell Beckham Jr., Emily Blunt and Dave Chappelle, make appearances as subjects of his magic.
Returning
Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix) Season 2.
Nailed It! (Netflix) Season 4.
The Challenge: Total Madness (MTV at 8) Season 35.
In the Cut (Bounce at 8) Season 6.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Jesse Eisenberg.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Sandler, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Marcus Mumford.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jessie Reyez.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37)
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Terry Crews.
