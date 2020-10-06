Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Rodney’s proposal could go either way since Desiry might not forgive him for his past betrayal.
Archer (FXX at 10) Archer is smitten with his new valet, Aleister, who promotes exercise.
Movies
Hubie Halloween (Netflix) Adam Sandler (pictured with Julie Bowen) plays an eccentric, devoted community volunteer in Salem, Mass., who finds himself in the midst of a murder investigation on Halloween.
Books of Blood (Hulu) This three-part film is based on Clive Barker’s horror anthology.
Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth (HBO at 9) This documentary is about the radio host Craig Carton’s 2017 indictment on multiple conspiracy and fraud charges.
Specials
Vice-Presidential Debate (Various Channels at 9) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Vice President Pence take the debate stage in Salt Lake City.
Returning
Family Time (Bounce at 9) Season 8.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maya Rudolph, Matt Bomer, 070 Shake.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Pete Buttigieg, Future Islands.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Crystal, Senate candidate Jaime Harrison (D-S.C.), Natanael Cano.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gloria Steinem, Sally Hawkins, Craig Roberts, Conan Gray.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) America Ferrera, Ina Garten, David Remnick.
— Nina Zafar