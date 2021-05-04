Kung Fu (CW at 8) A shooting in Chinatown impacts the community, and Mei-Li and Jin are pressured to think about a past traumatic experience.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Goodwin spirals as she tries to help a young boy and his mother, and Manning’s secretive nature gets the attention of Marcel and Halstead.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Heartbroken, Erica is determined to take a trip to Los Angeles to see her best friend, and Adam is served with Pop-Pop duty after getting caught playing an underground poker game.
The Challenge: Double Agents (MTV at 8) In Part 2 of the reunion, the challengers return to unpack every hookup, fight or back stab.
Home Economics (ABC at 8:30) Tom helps out more around the house after upsetting Marina, and Kelvin wants to learn more about Uncle Connor’s business.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) The identity of Teresa’s mystery man is divulged, and Joe Gorga receives some unexpected news concerning his health.
SEAL Team (CBS at 9) The team is told to bring in a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant, but the mission goes awry.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy’s birthday dinner with Carson is interrupted by a warrant for her arrest, and George, Bess and Alice try to summon an ancestor.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A caller in danger needs Kidd’s help to save her and her brother, and the firehouse prepares Cruz for fatherhood.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team must find a group of skilled bank robbers who proclaim themselves as modern-day Robin Hoods, and Hondo and Deacon fight over a group of cops’ racist views.
Queen of the South (USA at 10) Teresa goes to Germany after Oksana is deceived in a drug deal.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) A young pregnant woman’s brutal murder prompts the team to find her killer and they discover something even more sinister.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Darcy connects with Gary’s dad, who talks about his experience in the Vietnam War, and during a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina, they watch the just released video of George Floyd’s murder.
Premieres
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn (Smithsonian at 8) A year spent on the northern border of the United States reveals the life cycles and habitats of wildlife.
Miniseries
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Netflix) The infamous case is an obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who believed the murders had a connection with a satanic cult.
Human: The World Within (PBS at 9) Examining how our entire lives are powered by the world around us. Pictured above: Magaly Rodriguez and her team attend to a victim during an emergency rescue drill in Ciales, Puerto Rico.
Returning
Crank Yankers (Comedy Central at 10:30) Season 6.
Kids Say the Darndest Things (CBS at 8) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Flula Borg.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Channing Tatum, Josh Duhamel, Joyelle Nicole Johnson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rob McElhenney, Uzo Aduba, Middle Kids.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billy Porter, Brett Gelman.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Robin Thede, Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Mario Duplantier.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) JB Smoove.
