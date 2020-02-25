The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) Margaret and Teresa’s friendship is tested.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Mariana is surprised to learn who wrote the anti-female manifesto.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Intelligence searches for a dealer who caused multiple overdoses.
The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Josh returns from his nephew’s bar mitzvah.
Special
20/20: Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time (ABC at 10) The “sharks” reflect on memorable moments and the products that got away.
Premiere
It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart (truTV at 10) The “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” correspondent attempts to help real people solve everyday problems.
Miniseries
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix) A six-part documentary series about the murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez and the systems that failed him.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Wanda Sykes.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Kiley Reid.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) David Beckham, Guy Fieri, Doja Cat.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jason Segel, Charlotte Alter.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bob Odenkirk, Iliza Shlesinger, Soccer Mommy.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Bautista, Princess Nokia.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Jonas, Travis Kelce, Finesse Mitchell, Michel’Le Baptiste.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold.
