Alter Ego (Fox at 9) The remaining four competitors face off in the season’s penultimate episode.
The Conners (ABC at 9) Louise begins to move into the home as Dan looks to sell off the furniture he bought for Roseanne.
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Andi wants to let loose with Robin but underestimates how wild he can be.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team looks into the world of sideshows when performers are discovered burned in a pit.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) After some time away, Rome and Regina reunite but find something feels off.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO at 10) A look at the Colts preparation for the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Sinner (USA at 10) Ambrose reveals Percy’s life-altering secret.
Twenties (BET at 10) Hattie continues her search for a manager and learns about being in a relationship.
Specials
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC at 8) The Christmas tree lighting will, as always, feature an array of live musical performances and festivities.
Beebo Saves Christmas (CW at 8) An efficiency-obsessed elf tries to oust Santa from Christmas, so it’s up to Beebo and pals to save the holiday.
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC at 10) The singer and daytime-talk-show host hosts a variety special to promote her new holiday album.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku Channel) A one-off holiday special of the canceled NBC series that doubles as the show’s series finale.
Miniseries
Candified: Home for the Holidays (Hulu) A four-part series where Jackie Sorkin and her team try to construct a life-size house made of candy.
Movies
Adrienne (HBO at 8) Actress/director Adrienne Shelly (“Waitress”), who was murdered in 2006, is the subject of a documentary directed by her widowed husband, Andy Ostroy.
Returning
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) The gang at Paddy’s Pub returns with two new episodes for a historic 15th season — making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) After five years away, Heather Dubrow returns; Shannon spills a secret about Nicole.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ryan Busse, Scottie Pippen.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Rogen, Macklemore featuring Windser.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Cate Blanchett, Gang of Youths.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ken Jeong, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Octavia Spencer, Max Greenfield, Travis.
— Hau Chu