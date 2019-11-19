Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Cruz goes on a mission to fix one of Otis’s old toys.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) The ladies explore Thailand.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Halstead’s secret relationship puts him in jeopardy.

SWAT (CBS at 10) Chris’s relationship with Kira and Ty reaches a critical point.

AD

Movie

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Netflix) Examining the dramatic rise and fall of hot yoga founder Bikram Choudhury.

AD

Special

Democratic presidential debate (MSNBC at 9) Ten Democratic presidential candidates will take the debate stage in Atlanta; co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

Miniseries

Mad About You (Spectrum) This limited series revival of the NBC sitcom (which last aired in 1999) finds Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt reprising their roles as the Buchmans.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Dax Shepard.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Alicia Menendez.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Heilemann, Alex Wagner.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Garth Brooks, Mike Birbiglia.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Julie Andrews, Kristen Bell.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Adam Driver, Jonathan Groff, Hozier, Jon Theodore.

— Nina Zafar

AD