Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 9) Walt and Jess have a destination wedding in Hawaii.
SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Sonny considers settling down in his hometown.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Chris comes face-to-face with internal corruption.
Crank Yankers (Comedy Central at 10:30) Niles plans a party to celebrate his being accused of sexual harassment.
Specials
Born Wild: The Next Generation (Nat Geo at 8) A look at baby animals and their ecosystems, which face daunting environmental changes.
Saving Our Selves: A BET Covid-19 Relief Effort (BET at 8) Virtual appearances and performances from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment to support communities of color affected by the coronavirus.
H2O: The Molecule That Made Us (WETA at 9) A documentary illuminating our relationship with our most fundamental resource: water.
People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion (CW at 8) Two-hour special breaking down the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with new insights in their new life.
The Great Global Clean Up (Discovery at 9) Zac Efron hosts the special, which spotlights the efforts of people who have made it their mission to help clean up the planet.
Movies
Circus of Books (Netflix) The story of a couple who ran Circus of Books, a porn shop and epicenter for gay L.A. for decades.
She Walks With Apes (BBC America at 9) The story of Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Birute Galdikas, who embarked on lifelong journeys to live with great apes.
Premieres
The Masked Singer: After the Mask (Fox at 9) Nick Cannon hosts from home on a virtual stage and will discuss the evening’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Shaquille O’Neal.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) LL Cool J, Jane Goodall, Kate Tempest.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nathan Lane, José Andrés.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Hemsworth.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ray Romano, Mike D and Ad-Rock, Alec Benjamin.
—