The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) Margaret hosts a Mother’s Day drag brunch.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy risks her life to bring a serial killer to justice.

Criminal Minds (CBS at 10) The BAU team investigates a series of random explosions.

Expedition With Steve Backshall (PBS at 10) The team explores an area nearly 400 meters into the deepest canyon in Oman.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Gael helps Davia with a clap-back video.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Buck approaches Deacon with a private security opportunity.

Vikings (History at 10) Harald gains a measure of revenge on Olaf.

Returning

In Pursuit With John Walsh (ID at 10) Season 2.

The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Season 5.

Premieres

Listing Impossible (CNBC at 10) L.A. real estate agent Aaron Kirman and his team specialize in selling multimillion-dollar properties that have languished on the market.

68 Whiskey (Paramount at 10) Adapted from an Israeli series “Charlie Golf One,” this 10-episode dramedy focuses on a group of Army medics serving in Afghanistan.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Larry David.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Yara Shahidi.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Robert Downey Jr., Aidy Bryant, Little Big Town.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andrew Yang, Abby McEnany.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charlize Theron, Brian Cox, Todd Glass.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) January Jones, John Cena, Raanan Hershberg.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Billy Porter, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Caitlyn Smith.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher.