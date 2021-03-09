Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Choi hires an old Navy colleague to join him in the ED.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) As Ray continues to lead the mission in Syria, the stakes grow higher when members of the team learn the truth about their target.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy is approached by a group of young girls asking for help in finding a volleyball teammate they believe was kidnapped by a ghost.

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy Fieri sends two boxes filled with pork ingredients to the houses of three of his chef friends.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths are blindsided when they must choose from a selection of mystery steel to create san mai blades.

Court Cam (A&E at 9) A judge strikes fear in everyone who appears before her.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A call to a familiar location brings back mixed emotions for Severide.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) The Fosters and the Hunters get together for a Dutch-themed goodbye party for Brandon and Eliza.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 10) Fearing he’s facing failure, Harry enlists an unlikely ally to help find his ship.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Mumford returns to work and investigates a 15-year-old cold case that holds a personal connection and leads to the discovery of a dangerous drug ring.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Teddy faces fallout from Tijuana.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Ruzek and Atwater are tasked with making an arrest after a high-profile shooting.

Premieres

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix) Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies in their high-stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship.

Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix) A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of couples who must choose between a fairy-tale wedding and a dream home.

Game of Talents (Fox at 9) An unscripted game show in which contestants must guess the performers’ hidden talent, based only on their first impressions and a few wily clues.

Specials

South ParQ: The Vaccination Special (Comedy Central at 8) The second “South Park” covid-related special satirizes QAnon, among other targets.

Returning

The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) Season 5.

Beyond the Unknown (Travel at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Norman Reedus, Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Mike Vecchione.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kevin Bacon, Travon Free, Daya.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Trevor Noah, Grouplove.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Audra McDonald, Fruit Bats, John Herndon.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Zach King.