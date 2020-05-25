Expedition with Steve Backshall (PBS at 10) Taking viewers deep into the Arabian country of Oman to the formidable Dhofar mountain range.
Premieres
Craftopia (HBO Max) A kids crafting competition show hosted by YouTube’s Lauren Riihimaki, a.k.a. LaurDIY.
Love Life (HBO Max) An anthology series that follows a single main character on a quest for love.
Game On! (CBS at 8) The show pits teams of sports stars, comedians and celebrities against one another in over-the-top physical challenges, trivia and field competitions.
Married at First Sight: Australia (Lifetime at 9) Following four Australian couples as they meet for the first time at their weddings.
Mysteries of the Deep (Discovery at 10) Science, archival footage, eyewitness accounts and expert analysis are used to solve underwater mysteries.
Movie
On the Record (HBO Max) The story of music executive Drew Dixon as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.
Miniseries
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix) Survivor stories help examine how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out abuse.
Returning
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC at 10) Season 7.
American Soul (BET at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) “Tonight Show” staff favorites, including Jamie Foxx, Bruce Springsteen and Will Ferrell.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Howie Mandel.
— Nina Zafar