The 100 (CW at 8) Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke’s missing people.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 10) A sudden leap forward in time strands Enoch in 1931 and lands the team in another unfamiliar decade.
Counting Cars (History at 10) Danny and the guys attempt to complete a 1961 Cadillac Coupe de Ville to get two Count’s Kustoms cars into the world’s biggest auto trade show.
American Soul (BET at 10) Don tries to salvage a performance with the Pointer Sisters despite June flying off the rails after an altercation with her paramour.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The vampires prepare to attend an exclusive event on the supernatural social calendar while trying to survive without Guillermo’s support.
Premieres
Curon (Netflix) Seventeen years after tragic events that forced her to leave Curon, a woman returns home with her twin children. When she vanishes, the children soon discover the town is cursed, and they must reckon with a mysterious family legacy.
Reality Z (Netflix) As zombies attack Rio de Janeiro, reality-show contestants take cover in a TV studio where they must deal with more than flesh-eating hordes.
Returning
Bulletproof (CW at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lenny Kravitz.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Stacey Abrams, Megan Rapinoe.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Pete Davidson.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Moore, Bel Powley.
— Nina Zafar