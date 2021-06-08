Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants are from California.
Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths must make knives out of sledgehammers and the two surviving smiths must go home to re-create the Polish war hammer.
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox at 9) The bakers tackle a delicious challenge, but a duo must go home.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 9) Sophie wants justice for her trauma, and Eddie takes extreme measures to fight for his family.
Queen of the South (USA at 10) Pote, Kelly Anne and James attempt to disappear, but have to fend off attacks.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Jane gets performance reviews that affect her confidence, and Kat reunites with Adena, who is harboring a secret.
Premieres
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix) Critic Daym Drops is passionate about all things food and travels to America’s best spots for fried food.
Loki (Disney Plus) Tom Hiddleston, pictured above with Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, is back as Loki, the God of Mischief, who has popped up in key moments throughout history, in this new series.
Vanderpump Dogs (Peacock) Following Lisa Vanderpump’s rescue center, which was founded in 2016 to try to reinvent the image of a dog shelter.
BET Presents the Encore (BET at 10) Retired members of girl groups, such as Cherish and Danity Kane, come together as a “supergroup” to write and record a new album in just 30 days.
Specials
2021 CMT Music Awards (CMT at 8) Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the annual ceremony.
Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? (Lifetime at 9) Checking in on couples from the show.
Movies
Awake (Netflix) A thriller set in a world where electronic devices don’t work and humans no longer need to fall asleep.
Tragic Jungle (Netflix) A woman escapes an arranged marriage by going into the Mayan jungle.
College Sports, Inc. (Vice at 9) Showing the allegedly exploitative relationship between student athletes and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Returning
Sistas (BET at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Kevin Nealon.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kristen Bell, Dane DeHaan, Migos.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Samuel L. Jackson, Padma Lakshmi.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Liam Neeson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, T-Pain and Kehlani.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Rostam.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Will Forte, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Brendan Buckley.
— Anying Guo