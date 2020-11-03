The Amazing Race (CBS at 8) Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay, where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Franklin challenges an older boy to a duel in an effort to win back Anna-Kat’s affections.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 8:30) Cora calls Sheriff Luckett about Sandra running off with his son.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Kelly can’t wait for Rick to be transferred from New York and move to California full-time.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene isolates herself from her co-workers at Wellman Plastics, leaving them with the impression she is an elitist snob.

I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 9) Guest panelists Bob Saget and Finesse Mitchell. A contestant performs with Donny Osmond.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 9) The competition intensifies as the remaining ninjas take their shot at the finals course, and the elite few who move on to the top eight compete in a playoff bracket.

Sistas (BET at 9) Andi finds success at work, but new problems arise with Gary.

Premiere

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre and Junior butt heads over the most effective way to protest in the age of social media.

The Con (ABC at 10) A man’s attempt to steal millions from unsuspecting investors by pretending to be a member of the Saudi Royal Family.

Love & Anarchy (Netflix) A Swedish comedy about a married consultant and a young IT technician who assign each other challenges that question societal norms, with the flirtatious game leading to unintended consequences (Pictured: Ida Engvoll).

Returning

The A Word (Sundance at 11) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Al Franken.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sarah Silverman, Dua Lipa, Steve Kornacki, Common featuring Black Thought.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Shepard Smith.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kanye West, Gregory Porter.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Henry Winkler, the Kills.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Leslie Jones.