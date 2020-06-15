The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Dorit Kemsley tries to break into the restaurant business.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 9) Agent Phil Coulson comes to a realization about the importance of July 22, 1955, in the S.H.I.E.L.D. history books.
Counting Cars (History at 10) Ryan and Shannon restore a valuable 1954 Harley Davidson Panhead motorcycle to its former glory.
Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Jay and Fabio talk Italian-style while cruising in Fabio’s Lamborghini. Jon Hamm, Robert Herjavec, and Kenny Loggins are also featured.
Miniseries
Prehistoric Road Trip (PBS at 10) Host Emily Graslie travels across the western United States to examine our planet’s history, uncovering the story and mystery of North American dinosaurs, ancient mammals and other prehistoric creatures.
Returning
Mr. Iglesias (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sean Penn, Robin DiAngelo, Weezer.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Kamala D. Harris, Milky Chance, Jack Johnson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sarah Paulson.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Doja Cat.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hank Azaria.
— Nina Zafar