Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Erin Corwin vanishes while scouting out hiking trails and police investigate into a love triangle and a mystery with an endless amount of suspects.
Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) Mark and Digger encounter problems transporting Tennessee water to Popcorn’s North Carolina still site; Mark and Huck try to make fortified wine with their feet.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The Legends and Gwyn time travel, but the machine malfunctions and leaves them stranded in a forest.
Survivor (CBS at 8) A castaway is singled out for a dishonest game, with immunity and reward at risk.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) After witnessing Dean being bullied by Michael, Lilian confronts his parents; Lilian helps Michael with his science project.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Reneee Montoya alerts Ryan after the discovery of something in a garden shed; Alice is suspiciously excited to help the bat team; Sophie seeks revenge after an incident involves her sister.
Winter House (Bravo at 9) The housemates hit the slopes with Kyle’s parents, but Amanda is worried she isn’t a good enough skier to become a Cooke; the Nordic Games means competition between the housemates.
Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Teams compete to set up a lighting grid at the Wiltern, a theater in Los Angeles.
The Conners (ABC at 9) Jackie makes a plan to serve customers at the Lunch Box, though the end result is chaotic; Dan starts to sell furniture to make room for his new wife and her possessions.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Terry rents out an entire Renaissance Faire for family fun (and to persuade Lacey’s husband to move the family to Texas forever); Rachel shows her new song to Terry, who designs the album cover herself.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy Fieri welcomes back four winning chefs to make a Thanksgiving dinner and hors d’oeuvre in an hour.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Tom, Sarah and Connor want to host a successful Thanksgiving dinner; Denise has sibling drama when her sister decides to join the Hayworth family celebration.
The Sinner (USA at 10) A shocking new crime sends ripples through the town; Ambrose and Meg team up.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) An abandoned horse covered in blood leads the team to a place for convicted murderers; Grisson and Sara start to move closer to their prime suspect in the David Hodges case.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Gary and Camden give more support to Maggie as mysterious letters continue to come into the station; Regina figures out her relationship with her father; Eddie helps Sophie prepare for an audition.
Secrets of the Dead (PBS at 10) Japanese samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga and the Franciscan monk Luis Sotelo lead an expedition for a new sea route in 1613.
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS at 10:30) Season 6 continues.
Premieres
Kendra Sells Hollywood (Discovery Plus) Kendra Wilkinson hopes to continue her new role as a real estate agent.
Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (Hulu) A Japanese snow monkey and the ghost of an American assassin team up to take down Tokyo’s underworld.
The Mighty Underdogs (Discovery Plus) Take a look at the competitive world of dog shows such as AKC National Championship and the Westminster Dog Show.
Tear Along the Dotted Line (Netflix) A cartoonist in Rome reflects on his life path as he travels outside the city with his friends.
Christmas Flow (Netflix) A rapper and journalist spark up a romance, but can they make it work despite their differences?
Flipping Showdown (HGTV at 9) Ken and Anita Corsini are giving renovators the chance to win $100,000 and a chance at their own franchise.
Miniseries
Tiger King 2 (Netflix) Tackling the mystery of Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance.
Movies
Prayers for the Stolen (Netflix) Three girls bond together while coping with trials brought upon by a drug cartel.
Returning
The Queen of Flow (Netflix) Season 2.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO at 10) Season 18.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Dwyane Wade.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Roman Reigns, Big Boi & Sleepy Brown.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Adam Driver, America Ferrera.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Michael Keaton, John Wilson, the War on Drugs.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kirsten Dunst, John Cho.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Benedict Cumberbatch, Latto, Nate Smith.
— Anying Guo