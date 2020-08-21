The Hunt for Escobar’s Hippos (Smithsonian at 8) Discover the story of how hippos came to Colombia as part of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar’s exotic and illegal zoo, and how they escaped from his ranch after his death and have since gone rogue.

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Five acts from the previous night’s show move on to the semifinals.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Five couples who were married at first sight return from their honeymoon and move into their new homes together.

Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Teams Savage Crew and Dirty Hands compete in the final competition to win the overall team prize.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) The group goes to New York City to celebrate Erika’s Broadway debut, while Lisa and Denise try to salvage their 20-year friendship in a tense one-on-one.

True Life: Quarantine Stories (MTV at 9) With covid-19 cases on the rise, soon-to-be parents Keyrra and Mikhail and college student Lexi find themselves facing life-altering decisions, all of which are amplified by having to move back home with their families.

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Bill organizes a dinner for Bri’s mom and his ex-wife, Kathleen, to resolve tensions.

Corporate (Comedy Central at 10:30) Jake and Matt try to climb the corporate ladder in the season finale.

Special

Women in Film Presents: Make It Work! (CW at 8) This one-hour variety special is a combination of music, comedy and celebrity guests exploring issues and solutions for getting women back to work.

Movies

Rising Phoenix (Netflix) Elite athletes and insiders reflect on the Paralympic Games and examine how they impact a global understanding of disability, diversity and excellence.

Lingua Franca (Netflix) The story of an undocumented Filipina trans woman who tries to stay in the United States to get herself a green card.

Returning

In the Cut (Bounce at 9) Season 7.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Jason Derulo guest-hosts, Luke Bryan.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nancy Pelosi.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tracee Ellis Ross, Madison Beer.