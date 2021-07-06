MasterChef (Fox at 8) The cooks have to concoct a dish from a mystery box with an unknown cut of beef. Michael Mina guest-judges.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Harry Hamlin makes killer Bolognese sauce for Lisa’s gathering, Sutton is angered by Crystal’s wishy-washy apology, Garcelle has a birthday surprise, and Kathy shares surprising news with Kyle about their sister.
In the Dark (CW at 9) On her own in an unfamiliar place, Murphy realizes how much she needs her friends.
Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths turn rusty nails into a knife, and two competitors return home and re-create the North African Tuareg takoba.
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox at 9) The best dessert detectives will move forward in the competition, and a pair will head home.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Desi Lydic and Mikel Welch compete.
The Hills (MTV at 9) Brody and Audrina’s romance escalates. While Brandon copes with Dani’s response to them moving in together, the Pratt-Wahler conflict reaches a new high.
Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Dillon takes Anisha on a pick-me-up shopping trip as her dating life grows dull. For the first time since coming out, Amrit visits his Nani with Nicholas.
Kitchen Crash (Food at 10) In Paramus, N.J., three chefs ask homeowners to open their fridges to create festival-style street food.
Dave (FXX at 10) When Dave and Elz perform at a bar mitzvah, their friendship is put to the test.
Card Sharks (ABC at 10) Two players compete in a head-to-head elimination game. The winner goes on to the grand-prize-winning deck.
Premieres
Monsters at Work (Disney Plus) Young monster Tyler Tuskmon always dreamed of being a scarer. But when he gets a job at Monsters Inc., he finds that the monsters no longer collect children’s screams — they collect laughs.
Cat People (Netflix) A docuseries following stereotype-defying “cat people” who love their feline friends.
The War Next-Door (Netflix) In an upscale neighborhood, the matriarchs of two irascible families lead an all-out feud with unintended consequences.
Specials
The Good, the Bart, and the Loki (Disney Plus) After Loki, the god of mischief and the brother of Thor in the Marvel universe, is banished from Asgard, he joins forces with Bart Simpson to fight against enemies in Springfield.
Shark Gangs (National Geographic at 10) Sharks have long been seen as solo predators, but scientists recently discovered they like to hang out in groups.
Movies
Major Grom: Plague Doctor (Netflix) In St. Petersburg, Police Maj. Igor Grom is known for his unapologetic attitude toward criminals, but this changes when the Plague Doctor appears and begins killing people who once escaped punishment with the help of money and status.
Returning
Dogs (Netflix) Season 2.
The Mire (Netflix) Season 2.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23.
Love Island (CBS at 9:30) Season 3.
Younger (TV Land at 10) Season 7.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Colin Farrell, Japanese Breakfast, guest host Wanda Sykes.
