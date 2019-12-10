S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The S.W.A.T. team’s task to provide security for a warlord is threatened by assassins determined to take him out.

Midseason Finales

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Hoping to outdo the Kremp family, Beverly decides the Goldbergs must do an even better family holiday card.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Viewers get answers about how Jughead dies.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Mitchell suspects Cameron has an ulterior motive for keeping everyone happy for Christmas dinner.

Special

The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 10) The three food truck teams compete in tree-decorating and tubing down a mountain for the prize of choosing their protein.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Giancarlo Esposito.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Lupita Nyong’o.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jon Hamm, Keri Russell, Gary Clark Jr.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Clive Owen, Samantha Power, Thomas Rhett.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kevin Hart, Julia Fox, Finneas.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nick Jonas, Vampire Weekend, guest host Anthony Anderson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jack Black, Coady Willis.

Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) John Legend.

— Nina Zafar

