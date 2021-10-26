The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Adam is disillusioned with Halloween; Barry brings his former alter ego back to life; Barry and Joanne encounter Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.
The Challenge (MTV at 8) Players celebrate the show’s 500th episode with a “brush contact” mission.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Two weeks are left until Decision Day, and one secret threatens to break a couple.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents, but new details of the slaying have emerged from the pair.
Survivor (CBS at 8) Three tribes merged and their alliances are tested.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Kyle and Kathy talk about the distance and reconciliation of their relationship; Crystal reflects on her relationship with Sutton and the racism she encountered.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Gideon is overwhelmed with new choices, forcing her into a catatonic state; Astra and Spooner combine powers to get into Gideon’s mindscape and find a virus.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Coach Long and Bill take the boys on a camping trip, but their different outdoor approaches show Dean his father might be good at everything.
Batwoman (CW at 9) An incident occurs in downtown Gotham, revealing another missing trophy has gotten into the wrong hands; a new member of the Jet family appears.
Winter House (Bravo at 9) Love triangles start to pop up; Kyle and his entrepreneurial spirit annoy Amanda.
Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Crew members visit the U.S. Coast Guard and must participate in a search and rescue individual challenge.
The Conners (ABC at 9) The Conner home is all dressed up for Halloween, despite a leak in the roof that forces Dan and Louise to cancel their honeymoon; Becky surprises the pair and takes them on a virtual adventure.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) The Bradshaw Bunch tour Tinseltown with a shopping spree, visit to Terry’s Walk of Fame star and a Hollywood bus tour. However, their appearance on “Celebrity Family Feud” goes less than ideally.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guys lays out the hardest challenge for the chefs — they can only use 26 ingredients (one ingredient for each letter of the alphabet).
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A security breach forces senior leaders to step up; Severide preps for an arson investigation.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) The Hayworths debate on which neighborhood is best for Halloween; Conner shares the holiday with his ex.
Secrets of the Dead (PBS at 10) Scientific findings show the stories of prehistoric women.
Twenties (BET at 10) Hattie gets a new job; Nia finds viral fame; Chuck meets up with an old friend at Marie and Chuck’s engagement party; Marie fakes it until she makes it.
The Sinner (USA at 10) Ambrose goes to the mainland to find out more about Percy’s past and learns some dark family secrets.
In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery at 10) John helps hunt for fugitive Hector Hugo Ramirez-Lopez, suspected of both murder and sexual assault.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Ruzek reunites wtih an old colleague to take down a crime ring, but Voight and Burgess investigate on their own when things don’t add up.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team finds a body dug up in the pit of a Hawaiian-themed hotel; Grissom and Sara’s return to the crime lab is questioned.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Gary tries to make things right for Sophie; Eddie realizes Nicole needs help, but in her own ways; Katherine finds out something new about herself.
Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Jay meets up with Cedric the Entertainer, who loves Barry White’s 1977 Stutz Blackhawk 6 and visits actor Daniel Wu, who has a tuned up Toyota S800.
Specials
Protect or Neglect (Bounce at 8) A conversation about race and policing in the United States.
Miniseries
Nova: Universe Revealed (PBS at 9) The five-part series is a sequel to NOVA’s 2019 series “The Planets,” focusing on the conception of the universe through scientific research and archival footage during missions.
Movies
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (Netflix) A rookie cop must overcome his fears to stop more violence.
Hypnotic (Netflix) Jenn feels stuck and turns to a hynotherapist for help and soon becomes a part of a twisted mind game.
Returning
Instant Influencer with ZHC (Youtube) Season 2.
Sintonia (Netflix) Season 2.
Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) Though the coronavirus pandemic upended every business, America’s favorite distillers had a financially successful year and are back for Season 11, with new recipes and higher stakes.
Master Distiller (Discovery at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Diego Boneta.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Kroll, Ava DuVernay, Walker Hayes.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Elizabeth Banks, Jorja Fox.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dan Levy, Rüfüs Du Sol.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jeffrey Wright, Edgar Wright, Glass Animals.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Beanie Feldstein, Norman Lear, Lady A, Atom Willard.
— Anying Guo