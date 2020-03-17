The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) Joe Gorga reveals what he really knew about the Joe Giudice cheating allegations.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Kidd has an idea for giving back to her community.
Modern Family (ABC at 9) Cam and Mitch debate the pros and cons of adopting another baby, and Claire lands an interview for her dream job.
SEAL Team (CBS at 9) The team must protect a group of American engineers and the dam they are constructing from a terrorist attack.
American Housewife (ABC at 9:30) Katie sets out to play matchmaker for Greg.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) More lives are in danger as a gang war brews.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Hondo and his girlfriend disagree over a guest speaker at her community center.
Miniseries
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu) Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington produce and star in an eight-episode adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.
Premieres
True Terror With Robert Englund (Travel at 10) The horror movie star journeys into the darkest corners of America’s past to uncover terrifying true stories.
Returning
Brockmire (IFC at 10) Season 4.
—