American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Katie and Greg secretly test Kathryn to find out whether she would make a good guardian for Anna-Kat in the unlikely event something should happen to them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) A guys night out reveals new secrets about Jackie and Evan’s marriage.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) The judges flip the script, giving the competitors the opportunity to choose their own challenge.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Sonny gets surprising news from Texas.

The Conners (ABC at 9) When Jackie visits Roseanne’s grave, she finds an appalling headstone right next to it and sets out to make it right.

Court Cam (A&E at 9) A woman sneaks drugs into prison for her boyfriend.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) Freddie is disappointed to learn that Celia plans to keep her place as a backup plan.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Teddy and Gustavo seek revenge.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The strain between Chris and Street comes to a head.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 10) Harry copes with jealousy when the mayor hires an annoyingly perfect new town doctor.

The Con (ABC at 10) Billy McFarland tries to plan a luxury music festival in six months. When the enterprise fails, McFarland ends up with a prison sentence and is ordered to pay back those he defrauded, totaling $26 million.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie discovers there’s more to Jerod’s case than she had anticipated.

Movie

Moxie (Netflix) Amy Poehler’s latest directorial project centers on a shy teenager turned activist (Hadley Robinson, pictured) who launches a zine at her high school to take down the prevailing culture of bias and harassment.

Premiere

Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV at 9) With the help of his designer, Kristina, Jonathan Knight works to keep the history and charm of farmhouse homes alive, while breathing new life into them.

Miniseries

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix) A look at the downtown Salt Lake City bombings that rocked the city in 1985.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Lauren Cohan.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen, Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Paul Bettany, Metallica.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Daisy Ridley, Justice Smith, Ashe featuring Finneas.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Schwartz, Foo Fighters.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jake Tapper, Glynn Turman.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Alexi Pappas.