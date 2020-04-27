S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Darryl’s ex-girlfriend visits with his young son.
Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Leno looks back at an off-roading episode in which Ken Block showed off his rally-racing chops and took Leno for a ride in his Group B car.
Premiere
Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix) “Great British Baking Show” winner Nadiya Hussain serves up fast recipes for today’s time-strapped families.
Miniseries
Normal People (Hulu) This adaptation of the novel by Sally Rooney follows the relationship between two Irish teens as they leave their small town to head to college in Dublin. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.
Documentary
A Secret Love (Netflix) The story of two women, Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose closeted relationship spanned nearly seven decades.
Returning
Destination Fear (Travel at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) D’Arcy Carden.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shailene Woodley, Maluma.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Pete Buttigieg, Haim.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Anthony Anderson.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Allison Janney, 5 Seconds of Summer.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rosie O’Donnell.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Adam Conover, Deon Cole.
