When Calls the Heart Christmas (Hallmark at 8) “When Calls the Heart” characters return for a Christmas special, which sees Elizabeth preparing to celebrate her son’s first Christmas. As she gets ready for the holiday, she finds herself missing her dead husband, Jack, more than ever. Meanwhile, saloon owner Lucas is holding a Christmas festival for the town. He wants to impress Elizabeth and bring some of his family’s traditions to Hope Valley.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas (PBS at 8) Join Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas — including carols, gift-giving, feasting and drinking — was just as popular 500 years ago, with some surprising Tudor twists.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special (PBS at 9) Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team go to the Outer Hebrides in response to a nursing shortage. Navigating the terrain, they strive to keep up with the needs of the locals.

— Nina Zafar

