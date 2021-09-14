The Challenge (MTV at 8) The tension between Fessy, Josh, and Amber turns into chaos; agents are taken for a spin during the dizzying Turning Agents mission; two players have a secret dalliance.
Riverdale (CW at 8) After Archie hears some unexpected news about his former commanding officer, he opens up to Uncle Frank about his time in the Army; Veronica comes up with a clever way to raise money after Chad reports her to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) One couple thinks about using the “L word” and the other couples try their best to ignite something between them.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Emma Walker was just a teenager when she was shot to death in her bed, and detectives have a difficult investigation ahead of them.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Erika tells a shocking story regarding her family; Crystal works on her basement renovation; Garcelle might be another step closer to finding Mr. Right; Sutton and Erika are face-to-face.
Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants are from Oakland, Calif.; Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Los Angeles, Calif.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) Chef Curtis Stone guest-judges for the semifinals as the top three battle it out.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 9) Host Terry Crews reveals who the next winner is.
MTV Cribs (MTV at 9:30) Travis Mills invites viewers into his bachelor pad; get some family time with Marsai Martin; Christian Siriano shows off his glass house.
My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) Patients include a man with tiny tumors all over his toes; a woman whose toenails are cutting through her shoes; a woman with a big toe that is twisted almost completely around.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 10) Celebrity contestants include Mario Cantone, Laura Benanti, Joe Tessitore and Bridget Everett.
American Horror Story (FX at 10) Harry has trouble keeping Alma under control; Doris is pushed past her limits.
Archer (FXX at 10) Archer and the gang celebrate yet another barely successful mission.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central at 10) Nora is afraid her maniacal imaginary friend is taking things too far after he concocts a revenge plot against Wally’s girlfriend, Brenda.
Premieres
Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes (Discovery Plus) Following four female-led investigation agencies and the cases they work.
Too Hot to Handle Latino (Netflix) Singles from Latin America and Spain give up sex for a chance at $100,000 and possible emotional growth.
Counting Cars: Under the Hood (History at 10) A closer look at the rides Danny “The Count” Koker has transformed, bought and sold.
Specials
Marvin Gaye: Life, Death & Money (Reelz at 10) The singer was shot and killed in his California home by his father without leaving behind a will, with the fate of his financial legacy hanging on by threads.
Movies
A La Calle (HBO Max) A documentary centered on Venezuela’s current humanitarian, political and economic crisis.
My Son (Peacock) A man’s son disappears, and he must follow a trail of clues to find answers.
Nightbooks (Netflix) A young boy is a prisoner of a witch and must figure out how to escape her magical labyrinth of an apartment.
Schumacher (Netflix) A portrait of the Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher.
Returning
Nailed It! (Netflix) The baking competition returns for season six as amateur bakers try to re-create culinary masterpieces.
Counting Cars (History at 9) Season 10.
Made From Scratch (Fuse at 10) Season 3.
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) Season 5.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ben Platt, JoJo Siwa.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jessica Chastain, Stephen Sondheim.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Maher, Hannah Waddingham, Carly Pearce.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cedric the Entertainer, Gillian Anderson.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) B.J. Novak, Nessa Barrett, José Medeles.
