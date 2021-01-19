The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The ladies gather to confront their biggest issues from the season, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband makes an appearance.

Court Cam (A&E at 9) A behind-the-scenes look into some of the most unruly and dramatic moments caught on tape in courtrooms across the country

The Conners (ABC at 10) Harris brings home her new friend, Josh, leaving the family questioning his intentions.

Name That Tune (Fox at 9) Players compete against one another as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs performed by the live band.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 10:30) Jean attempts to hang out with her kids but quickly realizes they have jobs and lives of their own.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) Whitney hosts a dinner with her dad and siblings in an effort to reunite their family.

Kitchen Crash (Food at 10) Jeff and judge Nilou Motamed have a brunch that kicks off the festivities when the chefs hit the parking lot on game day for a tailgating challenge.

Netflix

Spycraft (Netflix) A look at the tools and technologies developed for espionage and the spies who used them.

Returning

Riverdale (CW at 8) Season 5.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) In the Season 2 premiere, Nancy (Kennedy McMann, above right, with Alex Saxon, center) and her friends realize they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Max Greenfield.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Scorsese, Fran Lebowitz, Hunter Schafer, Playboi Carti.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Peter CottonTale, Chance the Rapper, Cynthia Erivo, the Chicago Children’s Choir, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra, Kofi Lost.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Oliver, Ashley McBryde.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dakota Johnson, AJR.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Hayes.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Karamo Brown.