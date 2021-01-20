Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) After watching a demonstration by chef Ramsay, the chefs are tasked with perfectly re-creating his take on Caesar salad.

AD

Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Chefs Brian Lopes and Jesse Wykle go head-to-head for a chance to take on Bobby Flay.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) After dropping out of college and diving into her dream job, Zoey balances the demands of her work life and her personal life.

AD

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Whiplash tries to get its championship hopes back on track against Gruff’s formidable flamethrowers.

Superstore (NBC at 8:30) Jonah and Mateo have second thoughts about helping Sandra with her cat’s medical needs.

B Positive (CBS at 8:30) Gina needs to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while dealing with the news of an ex’s engagement.

Total Bellas (E! at 9) With Artem back on “Dancing With the Stars,” Nicole starts to crack under the pressure of raising Matteo on her own.

AD

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) Carisi takes on a powerful judge when he dismisses the rape case of a university student.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) When Sheila comes to stay with Kat to avoid being home alone, Sheila’s lack of boundaries leads them to try therapy.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie and the ladies indulge Jill when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy back on track.

AD

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Madison learns Austen has been hooking up with another woman.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) Mike surprises Vanessa with a visit from Jen that might last longer than expected.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) When When Wade decides to introduce Shannon to his friends, things take an awkward turn.

AD

Mountain Men (History at 10) Eustace Conway and others try to obtain the food and supplies to make it through winter.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Todd tries to help Grayson build a soap box derby car, and a new wig changes Faye’s outlook on life.

The Hustler (ABC at 10) Five new contestants collaborate to answer 10 trivia question.

Premieres

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? (Discovery Plus) Catch up with the show’s former mini pageant stars and their overbearing mothers.

Walker (CW at 8) A reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger” follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years.

Late Night

AD

AD

Conan (TBS at 11) Rachel Brosnahan.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shaquille O’Neal, Alison Brie, Pa Salieu.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Derek DelGaudio, Frank Oz.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Allison Janney, Dana Bash, Best Coast.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Regina King, Quinn XCII featuring Chelsea Cutler.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Abby Phillip, Sarah Thawer.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Javicia Leslie.