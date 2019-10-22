Heartland (Up TV at 9) Amy and Ty find an injured animal on Lyndy’s camping trip.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Two of the ladies back out of Kameron’s couples shower for LeeAnne.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Jason must select a new candidate to join the team.

American Horror Story (FX at 10) With the horrors of the night behind them, the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Ruzek has a clash with a patrol officer.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) The group takes a trip to the zoo.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Hondo gets troubling news about his father.

Returning

Castle Rock (Hulu) Lizzy Caplan and Tim Robbins head the cast for the second season.

Miniseries

The Cry (Sundance at 11) Jenna Coleman and Ewen Leslie star as new parents facing unthinkable tragedy in an adaptation of Helen FitzGerald’s novel.

Special

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey (ABC at 10) In this documentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tour of Africa, they discuss press coverage and post-pregnancy struggles.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Tim Robbins.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Douglas, Kathryn Hahn, Jenny Lewis.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ronan Farrow, Andrea Savage.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Bill Murray, Ellie Kemper, the National.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Demi Moore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jay Larson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jessica Biel, Jesse Plemons, Brooks Wheelan, Terence Higgins.

— Nina Zafar

