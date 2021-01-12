Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (BET at 9) CJ is forced to put his Aunt Ella in her place regarding how he runs his household.

AD

The Conners (ABC at 9) Ben’s mom arrives after an unexpected death and unveils shocking information from the past.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Jason pushes Bravo Team to extreme lengths and considers crossing a dangerous line to help locate Ray.

AD

Name That Tune (Fox at 9) Four new contestants are welcomed to the stage, where their musical abilities are put to the test.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A mishap on the aerial ladder in the midst of a fire rescue leaves Mouch shaken and questioning his abilities.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four bladesmiths are tasked with forging signature blades from a burned car.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Street and Molly’s relationship is strained by his complicated history with his imprisoned mother.

AD

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Upton is approached with a job offer from the FBI.

Premieres

Everyone Is Doing Great (Hulu) James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti star as actors adjusting to life five years after the end of their hit vampire TV series.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) When an empty nester starts wondering how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away, she decides her place is with her family and reinserts herself into their lives.

Miniseries

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix) In this true crime story, two detectives won’t rest until they find the perpetrator of seemingly disconnected murders and sexual assaults in 1985 Los Angeles (pictured: Richard Ramirez, who came to be known as the Night Stalker).

AD

AD

Returning

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS at 10:30) Season 6.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Samantha Bee, Paul Mescal.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bryan Cranston, Carrie Coon, Beach Bunny.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Paul Bettany, Lennie James.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bobby Moynihan, Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.).

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Rainn Wilson.