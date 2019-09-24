Suits (USA at 9) In the series finale, Mike and Harvey team up for one last con in a bid to save the firm, and it’s Louis and Sheila’s wedding day. (Shane Mahood/USA Network)

(All times Eastern.)

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 9) Ceaser has a new opportunity to expand Black Ink.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) The women are on vacation in Mexico.

American Horror Story (FX at 10) Darkness descends upon the camp.

Returning

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix) Season 2

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Season 5

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Season 7

The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) Season 2

Survivor (CBS at 8) Season 39

Schooled (ABC at 8:30) Season 2

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Season 8

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Season 11

Single Parents (ABC at 9:30) Season 2

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Season 7.

South Park (Comedy Central at 10) Season 23

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) Season 14

Crank Yankers (Comedy Central at 10:30) Season 5

Premieres

Stumptown (ABC at 10) Dex Parios tries to stay out of trouble while working as a private investigator in Portland, Ore.

Cake (FXX at 10:30) A short-form comedy program with live action and animation.

Movies

Birders (Netflix) Birdwatchers on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border share their enthusiasm for protecting species.

Buzz (HBO at 9) A look at Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and “Friday Night Lights” author H.G. “Buzz” Bissinger.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Gary Gulman

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Robert De Niro, Jameela Jamil, Bastille

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Renée Zellweger, Walton Goggins

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Joe Biden, Cobie Smulders, James Blake

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ashley Tisdale, Taran Killam, Cherry Glazerr

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Anna Kendrick, Kal Penn, Edi Patterson