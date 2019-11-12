The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) Joe is released from prison and transferred to an ICE facility.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Stephanie throws Travis a mid-life crisis themed birthday party.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Burgess receives a shocking diagnosis for her injury.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) The gang is trapped inside Paddy’s with a suicidal jumper on the roof.

AD

SWAT (CBS at 10) Chris confronts Kira and Ty.

Mini-series

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (Sundance/AMC at 9) Five-part true-crime series rexamining the 1986 murder of Jennifer Levin airs on three consecutive nights on both networks.

AD

Season Finale

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX at 10) The ninth installment of the series ends.

Movie

Maradona in Mexico (Netflix) Soccer legend Diego Maradona comes to Culiacán, the heart of the Sinaloa Cartel, to save the local team, the Dorados, and maybe himself, too.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jenny Slate.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Daniel Kaluuya.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rachel Maddow, Tony Hale, Dominic Fike.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tim Robbins, Nicole Wallace.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ray Romano, Don Johnson, Maren Morris, Zac Brown Band.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Beth Behrs, Sam Claflin, Grace VanderWaal.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sebastian Maniscalo, Liz Phair, Chris Johnson.

— Nina Zafar

AD