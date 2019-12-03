Returning

Alaskan Bush People (Discovery at 8) Season 11

Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 8) Season 6

Vikings (History at 9) Season 6

Specials

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC at 8) The broadcast will showcase the lighting of the iconic tree in Rockefeller Plaza and feature festive performances by top artists.

In the Room: Tom Brady (E! at 8) Go inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews on a range of topics, from professional ventures to passions to personal updates.

Premieres

The Gulf (Sundance Now) The series centers on the moral disintegration of a detective who investigates crimes on New Zealand’s Waiheke Island.

Man vs. Bear (Discovery at 9) Humans will enter the grizzly’s domain to test themselves against nature’s top predator.

Expedition Bigfoot (Travel at 10) An elite team of Sasquatch specialists journey into the unforgiving Oregon wilderness in search of Bigfoot.

Five Day Biz Fix (CNBC at 10) Husband-and-wife team Chrissy and Erik Kopplin rethink, redesign and renovate small businesses in just five days.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Brittany Howard

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Lithgow, Alanis Morissette

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Eddie Redmayne, Pharrell Williams

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Holland, Ana Gasteyer, Angel Olsen

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) John Travolta, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson

— Nina Zafar

