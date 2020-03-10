The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Josh goes to the spa.
SWAT (CBS at 10) Darryl’s lack of paternal rights causes frustration.
Premieres
The Circle: Brazil (Netflix) A reality competition in which online players try their best to flirt and catfish their way to a big cash prize.
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team (Amazon Prime) The Australian men’s cricket team tries to repair its reputation after the “sandpaper scandal” of 2018.
The Funny Dance Show (E! at 10:30) Famous comedians must learn choreographed numbers in the hopes of winning $10,000 for their charity of choice.
Returning
Dirty Money (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Norman Reedus.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Aaron Paul, Angela Bassett, Isabel Hagen.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hank Azaria, Suzy Nakamura.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Spade, Eiza González, Grace VanderWaal.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Emily Blunt, Sam Heughan, Niall Horan.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Offerman, Michael Mando, D Smoke featuring Davion Farris, Steve Ferrone.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Rob Corddry, Pete Holmes.
—