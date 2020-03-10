(All times Eastern.)

Married At First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The experiment reaches the halfway point as the couples celebrate one month wedding anniversaries.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) In Part 2 of the reunion, Jackie and Jennifer’s feud reaching new heights.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) SEAL Team travels overseas under the guise of a foreign training mission, but they’re actually trying to rescue a valuable target being held hostage.

The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Josh goes to the spa.

SWAT (CBS at 10) Darryl’s lack of paternal rights causes frustration.

Premieres

The Circle: Brazil (Netflix) A reality competition in which online players try their best to flirt and catfish their way to a big cash prize.

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team (Amazon Prime) The Australian men’s cricket team tries to repair its reputation after the “sandpaper scandal” of 2018.

The Funny Dance Show (E! at 10:30) Famous comedians must learn choreographed numbers in the hopes of winning $10,000 for their charity of choice.

Returning

Dirty Money (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Norman Reedus.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Aaron Paul, Angela Bassett, Isabel Hagen.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hank Azaria, Suzy Nakamura.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Spade, Eiza González, Grace VanderWaal.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Emily Blunt, Sam Heughan, Niall Horan.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Offerman, Michael Mando, D Smoke featuring Davion Farris, Steve Ferrone.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Rob Corddry, Pete Holmes.

Nina Zafar