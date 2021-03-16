Chicago Med (NBC at 8) As Manning deals with her own trauma, she steps in to help a mother in need.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Mouch, Gallo, Ritter and Mackey report for training.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy and George work together to vanish the ghost who’s been time-sharing George’s body since they defeated the Aglaeca.

AD

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Dolores and David address their relationship, and Jennifer’s relationship with her mother worsens.

AD

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) In Round One, the chefs must flip the ingredients of a diner classic into a tasty sandwich.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin is torn between business and loyalty, as tragedy causes alliances to shift.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 10) Harry must rely on Asta and D’Arcy for survival.

My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) The doctors have their hands full with three surgical cases, including crossed toes, a ruptured Achilles’ and unknown masses.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Malika learns a surprising fact about Dyonte and Davia deals with her feelings toward Dennis.

AD

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) When a local business owner is gunned down in his shop, it becomes personal for Atwater, who patrolled the neighborhood as a young cop.

Premieres

The Pole/The Summoner (Syfy at 11:15) Two new short-form animated series air together in a weekly block.

Movies

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix) A deep dive into the fraudulent methods used by Rick Singer (pictured) to get the children of rich and famous families into top U.S. universities.

Special

A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change (CBS at 9) Hosted by Common, the two-hour special will explore the stories behind songs that have propelled social change and seen us through both the darkest hours and greatest triumphs of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Joel McHale.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Desus & Mero, Taylor Kinney, Camilo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Magic Johnson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Anthony Mackie, Edgar Ramírez, Tune-Yards.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Allison Janney, Inhaler.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Diane von Furstenberg.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Laverne Cox.