Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Drs. Marcel and Manning lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Greg ropes Katie into a double date with Principal Ablin and Maria in an attempt to further his political aspirations.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Braunwyn struggles to come to terms with her past behavior involving Shannon’s daughter.

AD

The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene earns a promotion at Wellman Plastics, and Ben decides on a new career path.

AD

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) George has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick’s visiting mother.

Name That Tune (Fox at 9) Players race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs performed by the live band.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) While completing a task assigned by headquarters, Boden makes an unforeseen connection.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) Jean plans a girls night for just her and Jackie, but it doesn’t go as smoothly as planned.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team searches for a group of extremists carrying out coordinated attacks against local businesses.

AD

For Life (ABC at 10) After an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the growing covid-19 pandemic, Aaron enlists Safiya’s help and heads back to the prison to investigate.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) An officer is killed, and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against him.

AD

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Bill’s parents pay him a visit, and Bri is under pressure to prove to them that she’s marriage material.

Premiere

Resident Alien (Syfy at 10) An alien crashes on Earth and hides in a remote Colorado mountain town. After assuming the identity of the town doctor, his mission is threatened when he realizes one of the townspeople, a 9-year-old boy, can see his true alien form.

Movie

Penguin Bloom (Netflix) In this film based on a true story, Naomi Watts

AD

Returning

Bonding (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) George Wallace.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rami Malek, Bridget Everett, Jesus Trejo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Billy Crystal, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Naomi Watts, Leslie Odom Jr.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Stanley Tucci, Kate Berlant, Jacqueline Novak.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Vir Das.