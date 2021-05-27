High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) Big Red and Ashlyn celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together, and Ricky and Nini fall into a comedy of errors while trying to surprise each other.
Big Shot (Disney Plus) Marvyn’s statue comes back, and Emma accidentally throws a party.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Red wants to move some cargo quietly and gets help from an enforcer specializing in underground transportation.
An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 9) An elderly millionaire is stabbed, and investigators find a truly unexpected culprit of the crime.
Dateline (NBC at 9) The death of Vietnam War veteran Bob McClancy is believed to be a suicide until a conspiracy is revealed.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Jeff and Alexis cause trouble during Fallon and Liam’s important interview, and Sam makes an extreme decision in an effort to impress Ryan.
Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Axel and Julius continue looking for the Van Helsings, and Violet and Ivory try to solve a new clue.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO at 11) The season finale, titled “Way to Ruin the Party, Soya!,” touches on culturally relevant themes.
Premieres
Panic (Amazon Prime Video) Based on Lauren Oliver’s book of the same name, the series follows high school seniors in a competition that will help them leave their town.
Launchpad (Disney Plus) Featuring the movies from six filmmakers of various backgrounds.
One Voice: The Songs We Share (PBS at 10) Each episode celebrates music that has grown larger than its genre.
Parot (Amazon Prime Video) An agent investigates the serial killing for former inmates.
Specials
The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward (Apple TV Plus) A discussion featuring actress Glenn Close, mental health advocate Zak Williams and writer Ambar Martinez.
Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine (Showtime at 10) The comedian’s fifth comedy special zeroes in on covid-19.
Movies
Plan B (Hulu) A high school student named Sunny, played by Kuhoo Verma, left, has a not-so-amazing first sexual encounter then embarks on a 24-hour hunt for the Plan B pill with her best friend, Lupe, played by Victoria Moroles.
Evil Stepmom (LMN at 8) Annabelle wants to set her father up with someone, but her and twin sister Gabriella find out his choice in partner may not be who she seems.
Returning
Lucifer (Netflix) Season 5.
The Kominsky Method (Netflix) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Julianne Moore, Dave Bautista, Twenty One Pilots.
— Anying Guo