Kung Fu (CW at 8) Nicky and Henry work together to translate a cryptic map, and Althea and the family prepare for Po Po’s arrival.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Crystal and Sutton lay all their issues on the table, and the group goes into quarantine.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) Michelin-star chef Nancy Silverton gives the home cooks a fresh pasta challenge.
In the Dark (CW at 9) The police are unwilling to investigate the death of a blind woman’s best friend, so she investigates what happened herself.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) The three “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” chefs participate in the Flavortown 500 race with remote-control cars and those who cross the finish line get first pick of proteins.
Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four bladesmiths pick their mild steel to make a san mai blade, and the surviving smiths must re-create the Belgian Walloon sword.
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox at 9) The bakers get a new delicious challenge, and the best detectives forge onward into the competition.
Love Island (CBS at 9) The singles come together to seek romance against the backdrop of a tropical location.
Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Family and friends try to keep Amrit’s proposal to Nicholas under wraps, and Anisha decides to go on a blind date.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) Heidi and Spencer seek help with their increasingly dire financial situation, and Kaitlynn’s new relationship blooms.
Dave (FXX at 10) Dave gets an exclusive dating app and matches with a pop star.
Premieres
Heist (Netflix) The ordinary, real-life people who nearly got away with the most extraordinary heists.
My Unorthodox Life (Netflix) A reality series following the life of Julia Haart, a former member of an Orthodox Jewish community, and her kids.
American Detective (Investigation Discovery at 9) Joe Kenda, an experienced homicide detective, takes a look at cases that seem too unreal to be true.
Specials
Tiger Queen (Discovery Plus) The Turks and Caicos Islands have a large population of female tiger sharks, and scientists wonder where the males are.
MechaShark (Discovery at 8) Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter try to track down New Zealand’s great whites.
The Real Sharknado (Discovery at 9) Ever wondered whether those shark feasts in the movies could actually happen? Take a look with Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and shark expert Tristan Guttridge.
Return to Lair of the Great White (Discovery at 10) Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne return to where they filmed a juvenile great white and try to find a nursery.
Movies
A Classic Horror Story (Netflix) Strangers travel to Italy only to be stranded in the woods where they fight to get out alive.
The Guide to the Perfect Family (Netflix) A couple juggle the expectations and pressure of raising kids in a image-obsessed, social media-loving society.
Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix) An assassin goes on a mission to rescue a child but ends up triggering a war with a powerful crime syndicate (but she also reunites a sisterhood, so two birds, one stone).
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? (Netflix) A close look at renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía, pictured above, and his murder.
Returning
Court Cam (A&E at 9) Season 4.
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Season 6.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Midseason return.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Don Cheadle, Cecily Strong, BTS.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mindy Kaling, Wally Baram.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Chris Bosh, Moneybagg Yo, guest host Phoebe Robinson.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Florence Pugh, Questlove, Walk the Moon, Charlie Benante.
— Anying Guo