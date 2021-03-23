The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The first wild card character enters the competition when other members return for their second performances of the season.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Archie and Veronica try to boost school spirit after the Bulldogs lose a few games, and Betty gets advice from Cheryl for a tough decision.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Katie impersonates Oliver on his social media to woo a girl, and Lonnie helps Greg find dirt on his political rival.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Jackie finds out competing restaurants are leaving negative reviews about The Lunch Box and recruits Neville to help confront the critics.

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic at 9) Aretha receives a Grammy nomination but is snubbed from winning the award.

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Chef Michael Voltaggio drops by and Guy’s son, Hunter Fieri, challenge his dad to watch and cook along to a past episode.

Game of Talents (Fox at 9) Two new teams try to figure out hidden talents of the mystery performers.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Eigth former competitors are back in the arena for an exciting tournament.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy and the crew strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Jason’s career and freedom are at risk when Command accuses him of a committing a terrible crime during a mission.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) As Jean’s birthday nears, Jackie and Freddie compete to get her the best gift.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie learns a secret about Kathleen, and Malika realizes something about her mother.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin suffers the consequences of his actions, and Irene issues an ultimatum.

SWAT (CBS at 10) The team must help a group of international activists after a high-stakes disturbance involving a father and his two daughters.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 10) Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle’s ability to shapeshift into human form returns.

The Con (ABC at 10) The world of fine wine experiences one of the most outrageous scams ever, conning even some of the richest collectors in the world.

Premieres

Who Killed Sara? (Netflix) After being framed for his sister’s murder, Alex seeks out revenge and plans to find the real killer.

Returning

How the Universe Works (Science at 9) Season 9.

Movies

The Day Sports Stood Still (HBO at 9) A documentary about what happened when the coronavirus shut down pro sports around the world.

Seaspiracy (Netflix) When a passionate filmmaker goes to document the harm humans cause marine species such as the ones above, a pattern of global corruption emerges.

T.A.N. (Prime Video) Musician Adrian Younge presents five stories about the past and present of discrimination in his short film.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alexander Skarsgard, Karol G.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sharon Stone, Ken Burns.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Minnie Driver, Benny Blanco, Gracie Abrams.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kevin Bacon, Retta, Ash Soan.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Whitney Wolfe Herd.