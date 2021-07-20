The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Erika feels haunted by her messy divorce, and Sutton and Crystal connect with Erika through stories about family loss.
Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants are from Union City, Mission Viejo and Hacienda Heights, Calif.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) The top 10 home cooks take on a Californian mystery box challenge, and Jonathan Waxman is guest judge.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Strangers continue to coexist in an isolated house.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Celebrity contestants include Bridget Everett, Dulce Sloan, Kathy Najimy and Mario Cantone.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Singles try to find love in a tropical location for an ultimate cash prize.
Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Monica is prepared for the worst when she gets her estranged parents together for the first time in 13 years, and Brian reaches a breaking point in his relationship.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) Heidi and Spencer worry about the future of their business, and Kaitlynn’s decision to move in with her boyfriend leaves everyone scratching their heads.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy makes contact with an unlikely source for help getting to Jess.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Chefs compete in camping-themed games and must use Hunter Fieri’s slingshot to knock down canned items they don’t want in their grilled fish feast.
Forged in Fire (History at 9) In the armed forces tournament, eight members redeploy to the forge and go head-to-head against one other smith in a five-hour battle.
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox at 9) In the season finale, the top two dessert detective teams go back to the kitchen for their final challenges and one team will win the $100,000 prize.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie isn’t sure whether Mariana working for Kathleen was the best decision, and Malika opens up about Isaac.
Dave (FXX at 10) Dave and Emma look back on their advertising games while dealing with present-day identity crises at one of hip-hop’s largest showcases.
Premieres
Behind the Attraction (Disney Plus) A documentary that gives viewers a look at the theme parks behind the company.
Sexy Beasts (Netflix) Singles go on blind dates with a twist: They must don elaborate makeup and prosthetics before attending to remind them, don’t judge a book by its cover.
Too Hot to Handle Brazil (Netflix) The pro-temporary celibacy show heads to Brazil to teach singles how to make connections without having sex.
Turner & Hooch (Disney Plus) A neat freak detective and a dog team up together.
Fasten Your Seatbelt (A&E at 10) Get your fill of air travel drama in this caught-on-camera show.
Specials
Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers (NBC at 8) The boy (man?) band decide to test their athletic abilities with some help from some real-life Olympians.
Miniseries
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki (Disney Plus) A look at how the show about the God of Mischief got made.
Movies
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix) Your favorites from “Trollhunters,” “3Below” and “Wizards” come together to fight a common enemy.
Returning
Expedition Unknown (Discovery at 8) Season 10.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Season 13.
The Movies That Made Us (Netflix) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Emilia Clarke, Mark Ronson, Brandi Carlile.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Emily Blunt, Bob Costas.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Margot Robbie, John Cena, James Gunn, PnB Rock featuring Swae Lee & Pink Sweats, guest host Anthony Anderson.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lorde, Taku Hirano.
