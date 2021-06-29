Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Essential workers competing are from Lexington, Ky., and Santa Ana and Escondido, Calif.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) Pastry chef Sherry Yard visits the kitchen, and a dessert challenge spotlights the home cooks’ baking skills.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max start the long journey of staying one step ahead of Josh and Clemens.
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox at 9) The bakers tackle a new challenge, featuring guest judge Aarón Sánchez.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Celebrity contestants include Lorraine Bracco, Ralph Macchio, Rosie O’Donnell and Paige Davis.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) Kristin interrogates Brody on his sleepover with Audrina, and Caroline confronts Kaitlynn about their friendship.
Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Amrit prepares to come out to his grandmother on a Diwali to remember, and Brian and Anisha try to rid themselves of bad energy.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) In the Season 5 finale, Jane, Kat and Sutton must make choices that will impact their futures forever.
Dave (FXX at 10) Dave meets Kareem Abdul-Jabbar but struggles to gain his affections.
Premieres
Somos (Netflix) The town of Allende is taken over by a powerful cartel in this film inspired by real events. Pictured above from left to right: Jimena Pagaza as Nancy and Ulises Soto as Samuel.
Specials
Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch (Paramount Plus) An unexpected, nostalgic crossover event featuring the queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and original “Brady Bunch” cast members.
UFOs Declassified: Live (Discovery at 8) A dive into the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force report.
Miniseries
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix) Examining the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a television producer brutally killed and discovered in 1996.
Movies
America: The Motion Picture (Netflix) An animated and slightly inaccurate (think George Washington, but with a chain saw) take on the American Revolution featuring Channing Tatum, Andy Samberg, Simon Pegg and more.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Harvey Keitel, Randall Otis.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Heidi Klum, Ed Sheeran.
— Anying Guo