Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 10) Agents wonder whether preserving the future as they know it is worth the destruction they could prevent.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Things get a little witchy among the vampires.
Crank Yankers (Comedy Central at 10:30) Bobby tries to leverage his Yelp notoriety to get special treatment at a restaurant and Landalious pitches his own wine brand.
Special
CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special (CMT at 8) Country music’s biggest names will recognize the most vital and inspirational Americans on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. The celebration will feature performances from artists including Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini and Lady Antebellum.
Premieres
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges (History at 9) Previous “Forged in Fire” champions return to take on the judges in a high-stakes competition.
Final 24 (AXS at 9) Each episode of this docuseries chronicles the final 24 hours of a famous person’s life. This week, it’s Sid Vicious.
Returning
Counting Cars (History at 10) Season 9.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Tracee Ellis Ross.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Talib Kweli, Sia.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kristen Bell, TV on the Radio.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Regina King.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dakota Johnson, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amanda Peet, Ramy Youssef.
— Nina Zafar