The Circle (Netflix) Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show in which online players vie for $100,000.

1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) Follow the Slaton sisters’ weight-loss journey.

Alaska PD (A&E at 10) Chronically shorthanded police departments across the state must turn to officers from the Lower 48 to fight a soaring crime rate.

The Explosion Show (Science at 10) Two explosion experts meet with daredevils and professionals who are in the business of making things explode.

Specials

The First 48 (A&E at 8) This 15th-anniversary special follows detectives working to solve the slayings of two women in Tulsa.

HGTV Dream Home 2020 (HGTV at 8) Every year, HGTV gives away a massive and artistically built home to one lucky winner.

100 Day Dream Home (HGTV at 10) Soon-to-be newlyweds are ready to make their first big joint decision about building a home.

HGTV House Party (HGTV at 11) HGTV stars open their homes to show how they live when the cameras are off.

Returning

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Season 10

My 600-lb Life (TLC at 8) Season 8

Impossible Engineering (Science at 9) Season 5

Supernanny (Lifetime at 10) Season 8

— Nina Zafar

