The Oval (BET at 9) Hunter and Victoria must team up to solve a public relations crisis that could jeopardize everything they’ve built.
Bulletproof (CW at 9) The boys hunt for a lead in Cyprus, and Elena digs into Bishop’s identity.
Guy’s Grocery Games: Summer Grillin’ Games Tournament (Food at 9) Each week, one chef will be awarded “Best Dish,” win $5,000 and move on to the next week’s grilling competition.
Behind the Games: Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 10) Guy goes behind one of his favorite tournaments and gives behind the scenes tidbits and commentary.
Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 10) After getting stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to deal with the death of his parents.
American Soul (BET at 10) Ruby wants to get revenge on Don and Gerald. Don rushes back to Chicago after Raymond alerts him to an altercation with the neighbor.
Food Paradise (Cooking at 10) From humongous German-style pork shanks in Philadelphia and pork-powered pizzas in Boston to bourbon-glazed pork chops in St. Rose, La., and the skyscraper-sized Hogzilla in Ridgefield, Conn., these restaurants across America are going hog wild with pork.
Movies
Mucho Mucho Amor (Netflix) Puerto Rican astrologer and psychic Walter Mercado discusses his life, career and post-fame seclusion.
Premieres
Tough as Nails (CBS at 8) A competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves, not afraid to get their hands dirty and work long hours. Contestants are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Lisa Kudrow.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Amy Schumer, Jaime Harrison, guest host Billy Eichner.
— Nina Zafar